Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 23.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $532.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

