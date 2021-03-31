Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

