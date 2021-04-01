$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 101,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 316,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.