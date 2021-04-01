$0.08 EPS Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,276. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

