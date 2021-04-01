-$0.11 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,388. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

