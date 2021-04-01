-$0.13 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,494 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 269,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,702. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

