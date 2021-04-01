$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 295,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.