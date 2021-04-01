$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.73. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,806. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 325.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

