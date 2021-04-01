$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 198,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,072. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

