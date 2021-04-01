$0.53 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.