$0.59 EPS Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Rocky Brands reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

RCKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

