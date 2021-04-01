$0.66 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 85.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

