$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. Perficient posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

