$0.77 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,021. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 120,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

