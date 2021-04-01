$0.92 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HWC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 280,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

