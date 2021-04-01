$0.92 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HWC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 280,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.