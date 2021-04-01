$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SASR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 5,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $17,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

