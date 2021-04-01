0Chain Price Up 59.3% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $72.67 million and approximately $990,369.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.