0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $396,185.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.