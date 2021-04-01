1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.41% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 7,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

