$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 352,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

