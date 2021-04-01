1,003,750 Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,770,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $6,360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $12,720,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000.

OTCMKTS:GHVIU traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 10,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

