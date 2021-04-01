102,912 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 87.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

GOOS stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,878. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

