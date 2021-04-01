$103.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $103.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $438.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rambus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

