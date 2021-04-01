$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

HCCI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $655.30 million, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.