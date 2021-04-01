10,859 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average is $190.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.