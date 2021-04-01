111,529 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 7.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 1,121,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,946,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

