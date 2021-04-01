116,037 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

