11,629 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.67. 249,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

