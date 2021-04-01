1,199,693 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,199,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,070,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $7,185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

