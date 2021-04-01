$12.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.56 billion and the highest is $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $50.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

