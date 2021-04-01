$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $12.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 898.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $91.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

