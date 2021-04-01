122,822 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

