$124.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $124.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the lowest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $491.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $487.80 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $513.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

