12,800 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,324. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

