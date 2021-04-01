13,377 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,476,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

