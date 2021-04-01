134,979 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.79 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 289.03, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

