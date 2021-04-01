14,026 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $329.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.05 and a 200 day moving average of $259.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

