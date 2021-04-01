$144.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $144.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $585.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

