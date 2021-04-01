145,912 Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Outfront Media makes up about 2.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Outfront Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,557,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 13,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,079. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

