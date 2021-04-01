1,523 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $13.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $681.31. 564,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

