154,313 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Altice USA makes up approximately 5.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 67,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,584. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 180.73 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

