155,717 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $91.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

