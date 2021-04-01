15,784 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.