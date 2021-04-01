$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.64 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

