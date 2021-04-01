16,717 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 732.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.36. The stock had a trading volume of 139,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,894. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.