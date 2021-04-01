174,936 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. DISH Network makes up approximately 5.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,615. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

