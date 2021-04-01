17,565 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,565 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.07. 201,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,539,732. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $383.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

