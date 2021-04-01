180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $11,084.16 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,084.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,104.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 25th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,892 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,887.28.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,720 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26.
- On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino acquired 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.
Shares of TURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,065. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
