180,869 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Sonos accounts for about 3.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

