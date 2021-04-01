181,789 Shares in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 181,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.21% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSTX. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

FSTX opened at $10.83 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

